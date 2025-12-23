Key Steelers weapon pops on injury report after big game vs. Lions

This story initially appeared on SteelersNow.com

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their best game on the ground this season in Sunday’s 29-24 road win over the Detroit Lions. Of course, it didn’t come without bumps and bruises.

Starting tailback Jaylen Warren is dealing with an unspecified ailment after going for 143 yards on 14 carries against the Lions. Warren also scored a pair of 45-yard rushing touchdowns for the Steelers.

“Jaylen Warren should be limited at the early portions of the week, Spencer Anderson likewise, but we’re optimistic that both guys will be available to us,” Tomlin said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

