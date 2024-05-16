Keystone Oaks students take part in national ‘Walk, Bike, Roll to School’

The Keystone Oaks School District is a walking district, but now there’s an effort to have kids bicycling to school as a regular routine.

With a police escort, elementary students rolled their way to Dormont Elementary on bikes and scooters.

Parents were also along for the ride.

This is part of the national event, Walk, Bike, Roll to School, that promotes safe routes to school.

The students and parents started their ride from the Dormont Fire Department then traveled a half mile to the school.

Organizer Chris Ballintine, parent of a 5th-grade student, said the group is trying to raise awareness for kids to be able to get to school safely — by walking or biking.

