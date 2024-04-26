Kids of Butler-area first responders get up-close look at services for Take Your Child to Work Day

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny Health Network Prehospital Care Services teamed up with public safety services in Butler County for Take Your Child to Work Day on Thursday.

More than 30 children of care services employees and first responders got to see a personalized showcase of response services at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport.

The airport is home to AHN LifeFlight 4.

Kids got to learn CPR and stop-the-bleed training as well as see medically assisted rescue simulations and public safety equipment demonstrations.

