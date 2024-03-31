Kids make meals, deliver food to Fayette County community on Easter weekend

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two civic-minded kids held a free Easter dinner in Fayette County this weekend.

Ellie and Enzo Carei, also called the “Little Eez” worked hard to offer a dinner of ham, potatoes, green beans and dessert to families in Uniontown.

The kids said classmates and friends came to help out with their mission.

“We see that there’s a lot of people who do not get the privileges that we have at home, having a nice cooked meal with their family, and we just want to help them out,” said one of the kids, said Ellie Carei.

Families who helped the kids say the volunteer work is a great way to celebrate the holiday weekend and create a sense of community.

“We think this is an amazing opportunity to provide meals for those in need and make sure nobody goes without food during this Easter season,” said Erica Tawney who helped deliver 59 meals to Connellsville.

Preparation for the meals took around three days.

The kids were trying to out 500 meals today. Last year, they served over 200 people.

