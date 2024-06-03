KidsBURGH promotion returns to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — VisitPITTSBURGH announced the relaunch of its annual KidsBURGH promotion.

The promotion, which runs through Aug. 26, features a free KidsBURGH 2024 Passport, an activity pass for Pittsburgh’s family-friendly attractions.

The promotion allows visitors to earn prizes for checking in at participating attractions and access to passholder-only deals and discounts redeemable at select locations. It is accessible and delivered via text, eliminating the need to download an app.

“Pittsburgh is a renowned family-friendly destination, thanks to our diverse portfolio of fun, affordable attractions, festivals and outdoor activities,” said VisitPITTSBURGH President & CEO Jerad Bachar. “This year, we’re helping families make the most of their time in Pittsburgh by partnering with our local kid-friendly businesses to offer our free, digital KidsBURGH Passport. Summer travel is officially underway, and we can’t wait to welcome new and returning families to our city this year.”

Featured 2024 KidsBURGH partners include:

Carnegie Museum of Natural History

Carnegie Science Center

Idlewild & SoakZone

Kennywood

Moonshot Museum

Mr. Messado’s School of Magic

National Aviary

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Pittsburgh Botanic Gardens

Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

Sandcastle Waterpark

Senator John Heinz History Center

Learn more about KidsBURGH at VisitPITTSBURGH.com.

