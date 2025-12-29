Kingsley Association hosts shoe drive to raise money for community programs

PITTSBURGH — The Kingsley Association is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser on Dec. 28-29, aiming to raise money for community programs and services in Pittsburgh.

The shoe drive, taking place at the Kingsley Association located at 6435 Frankstown Avenue, will collect gently worn, used and new shoes. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit various programs provided by the organization, funded through checks issued by Funds2Orgs based on the total weight of the collected shoes.

Funds collected from the shoe drive will be used to support families in developing countries through the Funds2Orgs network, which assists micro-entrepreneurs in creating and maintaining small businesses. By donating, individuals contribute to economic opportunities that uplift entire families. One success story involved a woman in Haiti who earned enough from her business to send her son to law school.

Development Director Krista Williamson and Human Resources at The Kingsley Association, expressed enthusiasm for the event. “We are excited about our shoe drive,” Williamson said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for Kingsley and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The Kingsley Association serves the East End of Pittsburgh, focusing on community building through various programs. These include family resources, youth development and senior programming aimed at improving the lives of local residents. In addition to the shoe drive, Kingsley provides after-school programs, adult education classes and recreational activities, while also hosting community events.

