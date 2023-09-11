Kiski Area School District operating virtually due to water main break

Due to a water main break impacting buildings, Kiski Area School District will operate virtually on Monday.

The district initially planned to operate on an in-person two-hour delay schedule, but switched to virtual learning due to ongoing issues with the break.

Secondary school (grades 7-12) virtual start time is 9:50 a.m. and the elementary school (grades K-6) start time is 10:55 a.m.

Students are advised to log into Google Classroom to receive instruction.

