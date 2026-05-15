Kittanning Police searching for missing man

KITTANNING, Pa. — The Kittanning Borough Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen earlier this week.

Andrew Fornell was last seen leaving his home on Tuesday. Police said he was wearing tan-colored jeans and a dark gray hoodie, and he had an old black backpack with him.

Police said the photos above are older, and Forrell reportedly now has a longer beard and is around 45 pounds lighter.

Anyone who has seen or sees Fornell is asked to call Kittanning Police at 724- 543-1538 or call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group