PITTSBURGH — A kitten stuck in a storm drain was rescued overnight.

It happened just after midnight Wednesday at Lilac Street and Murray Avenue in the city’s Greenfield neighborhood.

A net was used to get the kitten.

An animal control officer said the kitten would be taken to a local animal shelter.

Kitten rescue First responders saved a kitten stuck in a storm drain in Pittsburgh overnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group