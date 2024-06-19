Korean War vets to be honored during free program at Soldiers & Sailors

In recognition of National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, Soldier & Sailors Hall will host a free event on July 27.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a special ceremony at 1 p.m. Those who attend can view a new Korean War exhibit with rarely seen artifacts. A documentary film, “Forgotten Soldiers, Veterans of the Korean War” will also be shown.

Registration for Korean War veterans to be recognized during the ceremony is required before July 26 and can be done by clicking here.

During the ceremony, a slide show featuring Korean War service members being recognized will be shown. To be included, email a photo with the first and last name to lauren@soldiersandsailorshall.org before July 12.

