Kris Letang joins Canadiens’ informal practice…with Penguins gear

In a unique bit of conditioning for the upcoming 2023-24 NHL season, Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is participating in unofficial team activities with … the Montreal Canadiens.

Letang, a Montreal native who spends his summers in the area, has been training in nearby Brossard and has in the past trained with Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson.

Montreal reporter Raphael Doucet noticed Letang Wednesday at the Canadiens’ unofficial “captain’s skate.” Letang appears to be wearing a Canadiens jersey inside out and appears to have his Penguins helmet and equipment.

