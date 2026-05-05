Local special education teacher accused of trying to sexually assault child

A special education teacher is accused of trying to sexually assault a child.

Court documents reveal graphic conversations between a Beaver County special education teacher and an undercover officer posing as a parent visiting Butler County with an 11-year-old child.

According to a criminal complaint, 37-year-old Justin Pavetto, a special education teacher at New Horizon School, began communicating online with the undercover officer less than two weeks ago.

Investigators say Pavetto believed he was speaking with a father and discussed inappropriate activity involving the child.

Police say many of the conversations took place over the phone and by video.

In the complaint, Pavetto allegedly asked whether the father and child had ever engaged in inappropriate behavior and referenced what he described as a “dad fantasy.”

Authorities say Pavetto later expressed interest in participating in explicit acts involving both the undercover officer and the child.

On one occasion, investigators say Pavetto suggested meeting at a McDonald’s restroom.

Police say he later told the undercover officer he had gone to the location, but no meeting occurred.

People expressed outrage after learning about the allegations.

“I don’t know how you can just imagine doing that. It’s just disgusting to me overall,” said Quincey Monteiro of Midland.

“Just because it didn’t happen doesn’t mean you didn’t want it to happen or it won’t happen to somebody else’s kid,” said Kayla Mroscko, a mother of two.

Beaver Valley Intermediate Unit told Channel 11 they are cooperating with law enforcement but declined further comment.

Pavetto is being held in the Butler County Prison on $500,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 29.

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