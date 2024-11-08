Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at all Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s locations next week

PITTSBURGH — Krispy Kreme doughnuts will start being sold at all Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s locations next week.

Channel 11 confirmed the doughnuts will be available starting on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

McDonald’s customers will be able to order fresh original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced “kreme” filled doughnuts, either as a single or in a six-pack.

The doughnuts will be sold at McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026

