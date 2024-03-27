Local

Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s locations will be among first to have Krispy Kreme doughnuts

By WPXI.com News Staff

Free doughnuts from Krispy Kreme FILE PHOTO: Krispy Kreme Is giving out free doughnuts for showing a lottery ticket. (NRedmond/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

PITTSBURGH — Krispy Kreme doughnuts are coming to McDonald’s restaurants across the country, and locations in the Pittsburgh area will be among the first to get them.

The announcement was made on Tuesday that original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced “kreme” filled doughnuts will be sold at participating McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026 after it is rolled out in phases starting this year.

You can purchase the doughnuts as a single doughnut or in a six-pack starting at breakfast and lasting throughout the day and while supplies last

According to a release, the doughnuts will “soon” be spotted at local McDonald’s restaurants, although no official date or list of locations have been announced.

