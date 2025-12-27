Kwanzaa observance begins in Pittsburgh, celebrating African heritage & culture

PITTSBURGH — The seven-day cultural observance of Kwanzaa began in Pittsburgh, centered on principles rooted in African heritage and community.

Leaders with the Wisdom Seekers and the Legacy Arts Project say the goal is to create space for elders to pass down traditions.

Multiple generations gathered for the first day of Kwanzaa, lighting candles on the Kinara.

Each candle represents one of the seven principles, all focused on unity, purpose and collective responsibility.

“When we come together to celebrate, it really is those times of reinforcing the principles,” said Erin Perry, executive director of the Legacy Arts Project. “Although we’re doing it for Kwanzaa, they’re relevant all year long.”

Inside the celebration, children performed African-inspired dances while participants read aloud words reflecting the meaning behind the observance, including culture and identity.

“The elders are able to bring tradition, and the young folks are able to bring the relevance of what their experiences are present day,” Perry said.

With less than a week until the new year, organizers say the hope is for people to leave feeling renewed and ready to carry the principles of unity, self-determination, and purpose throughout the year.

“We need to just be able to come together and pool our resources, our intellectual resources, our financial resources,” Perry said.

While Kwanzaa celebrates African traditions, organizers say its values are meant to resonate beyond any one group.

“They are principles that are worthy of all humanity,” Perry said. “That gives us the opportunity as human beings to celebrate and uplift ourselves as well as the community.”

Other organizations across the city are planning events over the next six days.

