Lamar Jackson will play against Steelers on Sunday, reports say

Lamar Jackson will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, reports say.

Thursday afternoon, the NFL reported that the Baltimore Ravens quarterback would take the field during Week 18.

Lamar Jackson says he will play Sunday night vs. Steelers. pic.twitter.com/MxJ86p7N7C — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2026

Jackson missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a back contusion he suffered in a game against New England in Week 16, our partners at SteelersNOW.com report.

He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

“He looked good,” Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. “I’m very optimistic. We’ll see how it plays out the rest of the week.”

You can catch the high-stakes game on Channel 11 on Sunday.

Steelers vs. Ravens kickoff is Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. Live pregame coverage from Acrisure Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m.

