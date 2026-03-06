PITTSBURGH — A landslide shut down part of a street in South Side Slopes on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to Josephine Street near Salisbury Street for reports of a tree that had fallen across a roadway just before 8 p.m.

When the tree fell, it brought part of a hillside down onto the road with it.

Channel 11 spoke with two men who jumped in to help direct traffic before emergency crews arrived.

“It’s just been a line of traffic out here. We got buses on both sides and the neighbors and everything just decided to come out. We got our lights. My roommate is down there with his vest and everything, just directing traffic and just trying to make some sense of this mayhem,” Ryan Mulrenin said.

Crews put barricades up to block off a stretch of Josephine Street closest to the hillside.

Traffic resumed flowing once those barricades were set up.

Landslide shuts down street in South Side Slopes A landslide shut down part of a street in South Side Slopes on Thursday. (WPXI)

Landslide shuts down street in South Side Slopes A landslide shut down part of a street in South Side Slopes on Thursday. (WPXI)

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group