Lane closed on Camp Hollow Road for Mon/Fayette Expressway Project work

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A West Mifflin roadway will be restricted for the next 10 days as part of the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

Southbound Camp Hollow Road is reduced to a single lane between Lebanon Church Road and Livingston Road until Aug. 10.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says this restriction will allow crews to perform roadway and drainage reconstruction.

Click here to find the latest updates on the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group