Lane & ramp restrictions on I-376 in Allegheny County begin Monday, last into the spring

Improvement work on the Parkway East will impact traffic in Allegheny County, starting Monday and lasting into the spring.

PennDOT crews will implement single-lane closures in each direction of I-376 between the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) and Churchill (Exit 79B) interchanges on weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late May. Shoulder closures will be in effect weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also, traffic will shift on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on these ramps:

Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) interchange ramps

Eastbound I-376 ramp to Forest Hills (Exit 78A)

Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange ramps

Eastbound I-376 ramp to Greensburg Pike (Exit 79A)

Churchill (Exit 79B) interchange ramps

Work will accommodate major events happening in the City of Pittsburgh.

Work is part of the $100 million I-376 betterment project, which includes resurfacing between the Commercial Street Bridge and Monroeville interchange, bridge preservation and safety improvements.

Minor preparation work for the project will begin in the spring.

