Lane restrictions on I-279 in Pittsburgh scheduled through next week

PITTSBURGH — Lane restrictions on northbound I-279 in Pittsburgh are underway.

The restrictions are necessary to allow repair work on the I-579 HOV substructures, reducing traffic to a single lane between the North 28 Chestnut Street/East Ohio Street/Etna (Exit 1D) off-ramp and the East Ohio Street overpass.

The lane restrictions will follow a detailed schedule: from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Friday; continuously from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25; and again from 9 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 25-29.

No work will occur over the Labor Day holiday weekend, allowing traffic to flow normally during that time.

