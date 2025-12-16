Lane restrictions in place on West Liberty Avenue in Dormont for waterline installation

DORMONT BOROUGH, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be implemented on West Liberty Avenue in Dormont Borough from Tuesday through Friday, weather permitting.

The restrictions will occur daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PennDOT announced that the lane restrictions are necessary for waterline installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists navigating through the work zone during these times.

The lane restrictions will specifically affect the area at the intersection of West Liberty Avenue and Biltmore Avenue. Traffic may experience delays as crews work to install the new waterline, and drivers are advised to plan accordingly and seek alternate routes if possible.

