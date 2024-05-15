Lane restrictions scheduled on I-70 in Westmoreland County

Single-lane restrictions are scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, on a portion of Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

There will be one lane in each direction between Exit 46A/46B (Route 51) and Exit 49 (Smithton), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. depending on weather and operations. Restrictions may occur Thursday, May 16, during the same hours, if needed.

Crews from Geronimo Painting will work on containment for the Matthew Smelser Memorial Bridge over the Youghiogheny River.

The work is part of the $120.6 million Interstate 70 Project involving the widening and reconstruction of Interstate 70 along with the reconstruction of the Route 51 Interchange (Exit 46) to replace it with a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI). The plans include one mile of reconstruction and widening on Route 51, and several intersecting roadways, including the relocation of Finley Road and Route 981.

The project is anticipated to be completed in October 2027.

