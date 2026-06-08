Lane restrictions scheduled on Parkway East in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Road restrictions are scheduled on the Parkway East in Monroeville this week.

Information shared by PennDOT said restrictions will be in place between Exit 84A/B (Monroeville/Plum) and Exit 81 (Penn Hills) Monday through Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials said crews will be doing high-friction surface treatment installation work.

The work is part of the $70.1 million I-376 Parkway East Betterment Project.

Click here to read more about that project.

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