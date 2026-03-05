Lane restrictions set on Route 51 in Jefferson Hills for Mon/Fayette Expressway work

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Lane restrictions are scheduled to begin on State Route 51 in Jefferson Hills.

According to the PA Turnpike, the restrictions will begin Monday and last until March 27.

Both southbound lanes between Coal Valley Road and Jefferson Boulevard will be reduced to one lane. Southbound traffic will use the median turning lane.

Crews will remove an overhead sign and install a new one as part of the Mon/Fayette Expressway Route 51 to I-376 Project.

Work will take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

