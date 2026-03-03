LANXESS commits to keep North American HQ in Parkway West building

After looking around, engaging in a search for a new North American headquarters, LANXESS Corp. is staying put on the Parkway West.

The company announced it has reached a new agreement to stay in its current location at 111 RIDC Park West Drive for another 10 years, poised to make for a 30-year run for manufacturer spun out of German conglomerate Bayer AG in the early aughts.

The company’s headquarters are in Parkwest Corporate Center, a 104,000-square-foot office building in Findlay Township within the RIDC Park West business park and long owned by DiCicco Development.

