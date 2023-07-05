Large crowd runs from Point State Park during Pittsburgh’s July 4 fireworks show

PITTSBURGH — Video sent to Channel 11 shows a large group of people running from Point State Park during the City of Pittsburgh’s fireworks show Tuesday night.

Thousands of people converged downtown for the festivities, which included live entertainment on three stages headlined by The Clarks

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman told us there were unconfirmed reports that a crowd of people — mostly juveniles — started to run. She said no shots were fired and no one was injured. She said that shortly after, crowds were starting to disperse.

