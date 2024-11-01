Person stabbed near Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A person was stabbed near the Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh early Friday morning.

Crews were called to the area of Liberty Avenue and 7th Avenue at around midnight.

Our crew at the scene saw several streets blocked off by crime tape. Police were also going into the Benedum Center and taking pictures around it.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers said. They are currently listed in critical condition.

