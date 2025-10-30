PITTSBURGH — There is a large police presence in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.

Emergency crews are in the area of Stanton Avenue and Woodbine Street.

A Channel 11 photographer on the scene saw someone being taken away in an ambulance.

We have a crew there working to gather more information.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group