PITTSBURGH — There is a large police presence in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood.
Emergency crews are in the area of Stanton Avenue and Woodbine Street.
A Channel 11 photographer on the scene saw someone being taken away in an ambulance.
We have a crew there working to gather more information.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group