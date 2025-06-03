Man shot and killed during altercation at Lawrenceville gas station

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot and killed at a Lawrenceville gas station on Tuesday afternoon.

Police, fire and EMS were called to the area of the Sunoco on Butler Street between 50th and 51st Streets around 3:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson tells Channel 11 that the man was shot and killed after an altercation at the gas pumps.

The suspected shooter called 911 after the incident and stayed on scene. He’s since been taken into custody and transported to Pittsburgh Police headquarters.

