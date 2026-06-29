Large snake found lounging on pool deck at Mt. Oliver home

MT. OLIVER, Pa. — Normally, animal recoveries are for birds in storm drains or cats stuck in trees, but first responders dealt with a whole different type of situation over the weekend.

Mt. Oliver Police requested help from Pittsburgh Animal Care & Control on Saturday after a homeowner on church Avenue found an albino boa constrictor on their deck.

Officials say the large snake was “lazily lounging” on a raised pool desk.

Animal control safely removed the snake and took it to Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, where it’s receiving proper care.

Pittsburgh Public Safety is using the incident as a reminder that snake owners are responsible for ensuring their pets are securely contained, since escaped animals can hurt themselves, other pets or native wildlife.

Anyone who encounters an exotic animal in Pittsburgh should contact animal control.

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