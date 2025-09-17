Large water main break shuts down part of busy North Hills road

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A large water main break has shut down a busy road in Ross Township.

Photos shared by Ross Township Commissioner Denise Rickenbrode show the intersection of Babcock Boulevard and Three Degree Road flooded.

The water has since receded, but crews are now making repairs to the break.

West View Water Authority said Three Degree Road is temporarily closed until crews can establish a work zone and reopen it to traffic safely.

There are six businesses and four residential buildings without water.

Ross Township Water Main Break

