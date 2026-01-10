Largest indoor RV show returns to Pittsburgh for 2 weekends

PITTSBURGH — The longest-running indoor RV show is back for two weekends at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The show runs from Jan. 9-11 and Jan. 16-18.

It features nine and a half acres of recreational vehicles packed into the convention center. Along with RVs, exhibitors are also showcasing golf carts, e-bikes, scooters and boats.

“If you want a great price, I can just imagine if you’re shopping for an RV, as you go from dealer to dealer, the price is getting lower and lower,” show manager Randy Giancola said. “If you just went to one dealer somewhere, he has you as a captive audience, and you’re probably going to pay too much.”

