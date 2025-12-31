Last Game? Aaron Rodgers Updates His Future Plans

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Aaron Rodgers waxed poetic about the game he’s spent the majority of his life playing. After practice on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback spoke of “beauty in the mundane” and basking in the day-to-day operations of being a professional football player.

“I feel like there would be a little hole in my life missing without having this chapter,” Rodgers said as his team prepares for a do-or-die home primetime matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Is there more to be written in the 21-year veteran’s book after this go-round?

“I’m thinking about this week, but obviously, I’m 42 years old, and I’m on a one-year deal, so I know what the situation is,” Rodgers said. “When the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. … There’ll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still wanna play.

