‘Last Shucking Good Time’: Merchant Oyster Co. to close after 7 years

PITTSBURGH — Merchant Oyster Co. in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville will be closing its doors after seven years in business.

The oyster bar took to its Facebook page to announce “with a heavy heart” that it will be closing.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but we’re endlessly grateful for the memories, laughter, and love you’ve shared over the last 7 years,” the post said.

“This isn’t fair winds forever - just the end of a beautiful chapter. Stay tuned. Thank you for everything,” the post continued.

The last day of business, dubbed the “Last Shucking Good Time,” will be on Dec. 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. It will go until “whenever we make you walk the plank,” the company said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group