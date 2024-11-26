Local

‘Last Shucking Good Time’: Merchant Oyster Co. to close after 7 years

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Merchant Oyster Co. in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville will be closing its doors after seven years in business.

The oyster bar took to its Facebook page to announce “with a heavy heart” that it will be closing.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but we’re endlessly grateful for the memories, laughter, and love you’ve shared over the last 7 years,” the post said.

“This isn’t fair winds forever - just the end of a beautiful chapter. Stay tuned. Thank you for everything,” the post continued.

The last day of business, dubbed the “Last Shucking Good Time,” will be on Dec. 4 starting at 5:30 p.m. It will go until “whenever we make you walk the plank,” the company said.

