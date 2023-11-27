Last week of November starts with winter-like chill

PITTSBURGH — Bundle up when heading out this morning, the winter-like chill is back and wind chills won’t get out of the 20s today. There will be some flurries or snow showers this morning, mainly east into the mountains and north of I-80. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Wind chills drop to near 10 degrees Tuesday morning as winds continue gusting upwards of 20-25 mph. Lake-effect snow bands closer to Lake Erie will try to wiggle a bit further south, with light accumulation possible for areas north of Pittsburgh and into the Laurel Highlands.

Temperatures start to rebound late in the week with highs back into the 40s by Thursday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group