Local

3 children, 2 adults injured in crash on I-79 in Amwell Township

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

3 children, 2 adults injured in crash on I-79 in Amwell Township Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Amwell Township. (WPXI/WPXI)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Five people were hospitalized after a crash in Amwell Township.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-79 at milepost 24.5 Sunday afternoon.

Medical helicopters were used to take patients to hospitals. Responders from the scene said three kids were taken to pediatric hospitals and two adults were taken to local trauma hospitals.

A red vehicle rolled onto its roof at some point during the accident. A tractor-trailer was also parked at the scene.

Channel 11 reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pitt football lets go of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr.
  • 2 people hospitalized after head-on crash on the Liberty Bridge
  • Police issue warning about new feature on iOS 17
  • VIDEO: Vehicles recovered in McKees Rocks prompts police reminder of how to deter theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read