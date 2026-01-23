Local

Latrobe police ask for help identifying man wanted for questioning

By WPXI.com News Staff
Latrobe police ask for help identifying man wanted for questioning
By WPXI.com News Staff

LATROBE, Pa. — Police in Westmoreland County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

The Latrobe Police Department posted photos on social media of a man, who they say is wanted for questioning in a “series of non-violent events in the city.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department through Facebook or by calling 724-537-5526, ext. 2002.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read