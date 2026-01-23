Latrobe police ask for help identifying man wanted for questioning

LATROBE, Pa. — Police in Westmoreland County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

The Latrobe Police Department posted photos on social media of a man, who they say is wanted for questioning in a “series of non-violent events in the city.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department through Facebook or by calling 724-537-5526, ext. 2002.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group