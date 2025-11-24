Latrobe police looking for man in connection with woman’s murder at apartment complex

LATROBE, Pa. — Westmoreland County investigators are asking for help finding a person of interest in a woman’s murder inside an apartment.

The Latrobe Police Chief Richard Bosco says Pamela Puskar, 59, was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning at Loyalhanna Apartments on Jefferson Street.

An autopsy done Monday morning determined her death to be a homicide.

Police received a phone call around 7 a.m. Sunday, but they suspect the murder happened sometime on Friday night or Saturday morning.

“There’s evidence of a struggle. This is a situation that occurred between two persons that knew each other, for however long we do not know, but it’s not a random act,” Bosco said.

Latrobe police are now working with the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

Investigators are trying to find a man pictured in surveillance video shown at the top of this story, who the DA says is a person of interest.

They believe he is stocky, with a grayish goatee or beard.

Residents who may have seen the man on any residential or business surveillance cameras in the vicinity any time after 7 a.m. on Saturday are asked to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 724-830-3287 or Latrobe Police at 724-537-5526.

Channel 11 reporter Addison Albert is working to learn more about the investigation into Puskar’s death. She’ll have more on this developing story starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group