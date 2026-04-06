Pennsylvania’s newest state park has been announced and it also happens to be the Commonwealth’s first underground park.

On Monday, Laurel Caverns, located in Fayette County, was named the 125th state park in Pennsylvania’s history.

“Pennsylvania’s state parks are already second to none and we are improving the system with this addition of Laurel Caverns State Park,” said DCNR Secretary Adams Dunn. “We are excited to open this new park and welcome all visitors to experience the uniqueness of our 125th state park up close—whether it’s the hiking trails and recreational opportunities, or the geological splendor of the caverns.”

Laurel Caverns becomes official Pennsylvania state park Pennsylvania’s newest state park has been announced and it also happens to be the Commonwealth’s first underground park. (Governor’s Press Office/Governor’s Press Office)

According to officials, Laurel Caverns is a 435-acre park that includes the largest and deepest limestone cave in Pennsylvania. Those caves include four miles of passages that go as deep as 476 feet. Officials added those caves are home to the largest bat shelter in the Northeast.

“Parks like Laurel Caverns give our kids a new place to learn, our families a place to make memories and all of us a chance to get away, take a breath and just enjoy nature,” Governor Josh Shapiro said. “Pennsylvania’s state parks are an incredible asset to our Commonwealth and our economy – and when we invest in outdoor recreation, we not only create good-paying jobs, but by bringing people together, we also invest in the well-being of our neighbors and the future of our Commonwealth.”

Shapiro’s office said the parks industry brought in $3.5 billion for the state and created 12,000 new jobs since the governor took office.

David Cale’s family opened the park in 1964. He and Lilian Cale created the Laurel Caverns Conservancy in 1986 and they have since donated it to Pennsylvania.

“Our state parks are rich in history and have some of the most dedicated community members to help the parks thrive,” Park Manager of Laurel Caverns State Park Corie Eckman said. “Thanks to the Cale Family, the Laurel Caverns have allowed generations of visitors to experience the beauty beneath its surface and it has been my privilege to help in the park’s transition to the Commonwealth.”

Officials estimate that Laurel Caverns brings in 50,000 visitors each year.

The new park will reopen to the public on April 22, which is also Earth Day.

Click here for more information on Laurel Caverns State Park.

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