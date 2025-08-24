Laurel Highlands nominated for USA TODAY 10Best destinations for fall colors

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Now’s the time to show your love for the Laurel Highlands!

The region of Southwestern Pennsylvania is one of 20 locations nominated for USA TODAY’s 10Best destinations for fall colors award.

You can vote daily for your favorite place to view fall foliage. Voting ends Sept. 8 at noon.

“With kids going back to school and the hope of cooler temperatures on the horizon, Mother Nature is gearing up for her annual spectacle of fall color. And what better way to enjoy it than leaf peeping?” the 10Best website reads.

According to the website, autumn peaks in the Lauren Highlands around mid-October, making for a “stunning show.” Hiking and biking trails, including part of the Great Allegheny Passage, allow for easy exploration. Several festivals help top off the experience.

To cast your vote for the best destination, click here.

