Giant Eagle bakery in running for USA TODAY 10Best award

PITTSBURGH — Fans of Giant Eagle’s artisanal baked goods have another way to support their favorite bakery.

Giant Eagle is one of 20 stores nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best grocery store bakery award.

Members of the public can vote for their favorite grocery store bakery once per day until voting ends Sept. 1. The top 10 will be announced Sept. 10.

To cast your vote, click here.

USA TODAY’s website notes Giant Eagle’s customizable birthday and wedding cake options. The bakery also offers cookies, bread, breakfast items and desserts.

