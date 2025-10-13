Law firm merger creates FBT Gibbons, Pittsburgh office sees opportunities

PITTSBURGH — Frost Brown Todd LLP and Gibbons P.C. have agreed to combine, with a planned effective date of Jan. 1, 2026.

The new firm, to be named FBT Gibbons LLP, will focus on the middle market with approximately 800 attorneys spanning the country. Terms weren’t disclosed. The announcement followed a vote by partnership at both firms.

It is the second large professional services deal this week involving firms with a Pittsburgh office that will take a new name. Cherry Bekaert, a top 20 accounting firm, on Oct. 8 announced it is buying Reading-based Herbein + Co., which has three local sites. Upon closing, the combined company will operate under the Cherry Bekaert brand.

