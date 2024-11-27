Lawrenceville Cookie Tour returns in mid-December

PITTSBURGH — Another annual holiday tradition featuring sweet treats is about to start in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The festive Lawrenceville Cookie Tour takes place on Dec. 14 and 15 between noon and 5 p.m.

Small businesses along Butler Street and Penn Avenue will celebrate the holiday season by offering homemade cookies to everyone who stops by.

The event started nearly 25 years ago with a single shop owner and strives to bring the community together and support small businesses.

Organizers say RSVPs aren’t necessary, but be ready to walk and have your gift list ready. Two shuttle buses will also be available, and one wheelchair will be accessible.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group