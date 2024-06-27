Local

Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks moved to rain date

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The 78th annual Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration has been moved to Sunday, June 30.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but because of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, leaders decided to move it to the rain date.

All activities will still happen as scheduled and conclude with a Zambelli Fireworks display.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Arsenal Park.

