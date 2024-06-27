Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks moved to rain date

PITTSBURGH — The 78th annual Lawrenceville Independence Day Celebration has been moved to Sunday, June 30.

The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, but because of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast, leaders decided to move it to the rain date.

All activities will still happen as scheduled and conclude with a Zambelli Fireworks display.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Arsenal Park.

Looking for an Independence Day celebration near you? Check out our guide here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group