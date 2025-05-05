Lawsuit alleges death of Glassport man found unresponsive in police custody was preventable

New video shows a man’s painful final moments in a holding cell.

Tim Vong, 31, was found unresponsive while in a holding cell at the West Mifflin police department in July 2024. He died a few days later.

Channel 11 obtained surveillance video showing Vong’s final moments on the same day a federal lawsuit was filed against the West Mifflin Police Department.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 6 p.m., Investigative Reporter Jatara McGee digs into the department policy that Vong’s family says should have prevented his death.

