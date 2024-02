ATLANTA — There are new privacy concerns about one of the fastest-growing apps on your phone.

Online shopping site TEMU is now the target of multiple proposed class action lawsuits.

On 11 at 11, the new proposed lawsuits and what the app may do to your phone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group