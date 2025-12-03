L.C. Greenwood named finalist in Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Seniors category

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee has revealed the finalists for three categories for possible election in 2026.

On Wednesday, the selection committee announced the five men named finalists for the Coach, Contributor and Seniors categories.

Among this group of finalists, the only former Steelers player still up for enshrinement is L.C. Greenwood, in the Seniors category.

Greenwood, known for his yellow playing cleats, was a defensive end for the Steelers and the “Steel Curtain” defense. The Steelers drafted him in the 10th round in the 1969 draft and he was among the new players for new head coach, Chuck Noll. He won four Super Bowls and racked up 78 career sacks before his retirement in 1981. He was a six-time Pro-Bowl player.

Channel 11’s partners at Steelers Now report this is Greenwood’s first time being named a finalist in 50 years of eligibility.

Greenwood is named a finalist in the Seniors category alongside former Bengals quarterback (and Steelers quarterback coach) Ken Anderson and former 49ers running back Roger Craig.

Bill Belichick was named the finalist for the coach category and Robert Kraft for contributor.

Coming up, the selection committee will reduce the list of 26 Modern-Era Players up for consideration, which currently includes Hines Ward and Larry Fitzgerald, down to 15.

Eventually, the committee will select between three and five modern era players, as well as up to three finalists from the coach/contributor/seniors candidates for the Class of 2026.

The new Hall of Fame class will be announced at NFL Honors in February, then enshrined in Canton in August.

