PITTSBURGH — There are currently more than 100 Vibrancy Fund projects underway in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Moonshot Museum along Penn Avenue is just one of the latest projects, which was unveiled on Wednesday.

Leaders show of vibrancy initiatives ahead of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh Moonshot Museum (WPXI/WPXI)

With just a week left until the NFL Draft, city leaders are showing off all the new things they hope will get visitors and Pittsburghers into the Golden Triangle.

“This is something that will hopefully continue to bring Pittsburghers down here cause that’s what all of these projects are ultimately for - not for the three days we’re celebrating next week; it’s for Pittsburghers,” Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor said.

There are also three new art installation shops along Sixth and Seventh avenues.

“It is about investing in small businesses, it is about investing in public art, and making sure that artists are included in this. It is about making family-friendly spaces that are for everyone,“ Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

Some of the investments were for the Moonshot Museum simulation lab.

“We wanted a space that we could prepare the workforce of space tomorrow, here today,” Moonshot Museum Executive Director Dr. Jimyse L. Brown said. “It starts in Pittsburgh; it starts with experience - we’re sparking curiosity.”

In Market Square, the large construction walls have been removed.

“I’m pretty sure they’re trying to get this ready for the Draft. I came down here yesterday for lunch and I was like oh look, it’s open,” Jerimaine Ward said.

An official ribbon-cutting for Market Square is set for next Wednesday, a day before the Draft begins.

Leaders show of vibrancy initiatives ahead of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh Market Square (WPXI/WPXI)

And the brand new Arts Landing will have its ribbon-cutting this Friday. Governor Shapiro is slated to attend that event. The first time it will be open to the public will be for the Pitt block party next Thursday.

Leaders show of vibrancy initiatives ahead of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh Arts Landing (WPXI/WPXI)

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