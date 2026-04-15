Threat for showers, storms continues Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The threat for showers and storms continues Thursday, with isolated strong to severe storms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds, downpours and lightning would be the main threats.

Much of Friday will be dry, but a final round of severe weather is possible Saturday ahead of a bigger cool-down for NFL Draft week.

The risk for a frost or freeze will be around for at least Monday and Tuesday.

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