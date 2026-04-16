Canonsburg man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Fayette County shooting

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A man was charged with attempted homicide in connection with a shooting that happened in Fayette County in February.

Gavin Michael Kover, 21, of Canonsburg, was charged with attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and recklessly endangering another person on Monday.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue in Connellsville on Feb. 9. Officers received reports of a man who had been shot.

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Investigators said the man was found with two gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to Penn Highlands Hospital.

Court documents say that a man at the hospital admitted that he and the victim had arranged a meeting to buy four guns from a man they knew only as “Rackzzz.”

This witness went on to tell police that the shooting happened inside his 2012 Chevrolet Equinox that was in the parking lot of the hospital. Police noted that the vehicle had multiple bullet holes in the front passenger side door, a cracked windshield, dents in the hood and a shattered back passenger seat window. They also saw blood in the front and back seats.

Police obtained the messages sent over Snapchat that were sent to set the meeting up. Police were able to obtain photos of Rackzzz.

The witness told police that he and the victim met Rackzzz, who was with at least two other people in a church parking lot. He said Rackzzz asked him to see “the bread” and that he gave him half of the money. When one of the people with Rackzzz gave him the guns, he said it did not add up to the weight of four guns. Police said Rackzzz then looked at a man who was with him and said he was “gonna have to use the 9.” The witness said he began to drive away at this point, but a second person with a gun ran in front of them and began shooting. Rackzzz jumped out of the vehicle after kicking out the back passenger window.

The witness said he noticed that the person with him, the victim, had been shot, so he drove back to his house and then to a hospital.

Police reviewed surveillance video of the incident and said they spotted the shooter and Rackzzz in a red sedan before the shooting. When police ran the license plate of that vehicle, it brought them to Kover’s parents.

Court documents said police searched Kover’s cell phone and his GPS and cell tower records showed that he was in the specific area of Lincoln Avenue at the time of the shooting.

Police have the identity of Rackzzz, but have not released it because he is a juvenile.

Kover is being held at the Fayette County Prison without bail.

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